U2 Expanding Vinyl Album Reissue Series With Three New Titles

06-16-2018

(hennemusic) U2 will expand their vinyl reissues series with the July 27 release of three records - 1991's "Achtung Baby", 1993's "Zooropa" and the 1998 collection, "The Best Of 1980-1990."



The band's seventh album, "Achtung Baby" was produced by longtime U2 collaborators Daniel Lanois and Brian Eno with Steve Lillywhite. The project spawned four US Top 40 hits - "Mysterious Ways", "One", "Even Better Than The Real Thing" and "Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses" - while reaching No. 1 in several countries and selling more than 8 million copies in the States.



The follow-up - 1993's "Zooropa" - also reached the top of the charts in several countries. Produced by Flood, Brian Eno and The Edge, the set was recorded in just 6 weeks and went on to take home the 1994 Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album. This 25th anniversary edition will see "Zooropa" released in a 2LP format for the first time ever while also including two mixes of the singles "Lemon" and "Numb."



U2's first compilation release, "The Best Of 1980-1990" features seminal songs from early in the band's career, as well as many of their biggest global hits. The 2LP format includes the track, "One Tree Hill" from 1987's "The Joshua Tree", only available on vinyl formats of this compilation.



Remastered and pressed on 180gm vinyl, each reissue includes a download card and faithful reproduction of the original artwork. Read more here.