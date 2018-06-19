News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Slash Announces New Album and North American Tour
06-19-2018
.
Slash

Guns N' Roses legend Slash has announced that he and his solo band (Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators) will be releasing their new studio album and launching a North American tour this fall.

The new album the guitarist and the band will be hitting stores on September 21st and will be called "Living The Dream". Slash had this to say, "I'm excited about the new stuff we put together for this next record; it's got some cool songs and it's got a great live feel. I've been working with Myles (Kennedy, vocals), Brent (Fitz, drums) and Todd (Kerns, bass/vocals) for about 8 years now.

"It's been an amazing ride so far; as a band we continue to get better which is great. With the addition of Frank (Sidoris, guitar/vocals) since the World On Fire tour, I feel we have hit a great, creative stride which I definitely think shows on this next record."

The band will be hitting the road for the Living The Dream Tour on September 13th at The Whiskey A Go Go in Los Angeles and will wrap up with an appearance at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento on October 14th.

Slash Tour Dates
09/13 - The Whiskey A Go Go - Los Angeles, CA
09/15 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ
09/16 - Kaaboo Del Mar - Del Mar, CA
09/18 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, CA
09/19 - Fillmore - Denver, CO
09/21 - Paradise Cove Margaritaville - Tulsa, OK
09/22 - Winstar - Thackerville, OK
09/24 - Stubbs - Austin, TX
09/26 - House of Blues - Houston, TX
09/28 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY
09/29 - Four Winds Casino Resort - New Buffalo, MI
10/01 - Wellmont Theatre - Montclair, NJ
10/02 - Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD
10/04 - Casino Rama - Rama, Canada
10/05 - Pier 17 at South Street Seaport - New York, NY
10/06 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT
10/09 - Paramount - Huntington, NY
10/10 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA
10/11 - House of Blues - Boston, MA
10/14 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA

