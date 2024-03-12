Slash Announces S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival Tour

(Prime PR) Following the announcement of his highly anticipated sixth solo album Orgy of the Damned, due out May 17 on Gibson Records, the iconic, GRAMMY-winning guitarist and songwriter SLASH, has confirmed a North American tour in celebration of the Blues this summer. SLASH's newly announced S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival, an anagram that stands for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N' Tolerance will kick off on July 5 in Bonner, Montana, and travel to Los Angeles, Denver, Cincinnati, Toronto, New York City, Boston, Atlanta, and many more cities. SLASH has curated an all-star Blues lineup to join him on the inaugural S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival this summer, including Warren Haynes Band, Keb' 'Mo, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Robert Randolph, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, ZZ Ward, Jackie Venson, and Larkin Poe. On all dates, SLASH will perform alongside his Blues band featuring bassist Johnny Griparic, keyboardist Teddy 'ZigZag' Andreadis, drummer Michael Jerome, and singer/guitarist Tash Neal.

SLASH formed the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival which stands for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N' Tolerance to bring fans together to celebrate the spirit of the Blues, and to perform with other Blues artists he admires who share his love of the genre. SLASH also has a strong desire to give back to charities that he has supported over the years, as well as to help lift marginalized communities that share his restorative focus of elevating lives for the benefit of all. A portion of the proceeds from each VIP package and S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival ticket sold will directly benefit the following charities that SLASH has selected The Equal Justice Initiative, Know Your Rights Camp, The Greenlining Institute, and War Child. S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival has partnered with PLUS1.ORG to support these charitable endeavors.

"The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour is a celebration of blues and rock 'n' roll music, and a celebration of unity and togetherness in these uncertain and divisive times," says SLASH. "S.E.R.P.E.N.T is a vehicle to help support and uplift people and communities suffering from the injustices of racism and equal rights violations, as well as to support children adversely affected by war and poverty across the world. So, we are contributing a portion of every ticket and VIP package sold from the tour to those ends. S.E.R.P.E.N.T. will also provide an environment where folks can get together for a day of great music and hang out and have a good time."

General on sale for tickets begins Friday, March 15 at 10am local time. For pre-sales, visit www.serpentfestival.com. A limited number of S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival VIP packages are available now which include access to watch SLASH's soundcheck before the show, hand-signed vinyl of Orgy of the Damned, and more, go to: www.serpentfestival.com.



Fri Jul 5 - Bonner, Montana - KettleHouse Amphitheater*

Sat Jul 6 - Airway Heights, Washington - Northern Quest Amphitheater*

Mon Jul 8 - Redmond, Washington - Marymoor Park*

Wed Jul 10 - Bend, Oregon - Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

Fri Jul 12 - Lincoln, California - Thunder Valley Casino*

Sat July 13 - Los Angeles,California - Greek Theatre*

Sun Jul 14 - Tucson, Arizona - Anselmo Valencia Amphitheatre*

Wed Jul 17 - Denver, Colorado - The Mission Ballroom**

Fri Jul 19 - La Vista, Nebraska - The Astro Amphitheater #

Sun Jul 21 - Terra Haute, Indiana - The Mill #

Mon Jul 22 - Cincinnati, Ohio - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend #

Wed Jul 24 - Interlochen, Michigan - Interlochen Center for the Arts #

Thu Jul 25 - Huber Heights, Ohio - Rose Music Center $

Sat Jul 27 - Windsor, Ontario - The Colosseum at Caesars $

Sun Jul 28 - Toronto, Ontario - Budweiser Stage $

Tue Jul 30 - Lewiston, New York - Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater $

Thu Aug 1 - Boston, Massachusetts - Leader Bank Pavilion $

Sun Aug 4 - New York, New York - Pier 17 $

Mon Aug 5 - Bethlehem, Pennsylvania - Musikfest +

Wed Aug 7 - Cary, North Carolina - Koka Booth Amphitheatre +

Thu Aug 8 - Atlanta, Georgia - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre-Chastain Park ^

Sat Aug 10 - Clearwater, Florida - The Sound-Coachman Park ^

Sun Aug 11 - Saint Augustine, Florida - Saint Augustine Amphitheatre +

Tue Aug 13 - Huntsville, Alabama - The Orion Amphitheater +

Wed Aug 14 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheatre +

Fri Aug 16 - Bentonville, Arkansas - The Momentary ^^

Sat Aug 17 - Grand Prairie, Texas - Texas Trust CU Theatre ^^

* Warren Haynes Band, Samantha Fish, and Eric Gales

** Keb' 'Mo, Samantha Fish, and Jackie Venson

# Keb' 'Mo, ZZ Ward ,and Jackie Venson

$ Keb' 'Mo, ZZ Ward, and Robert Randolph

^ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

+ Larkin Poe, ZZ Ward, and Robert Randolph

^^Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, ZZ Ward, and Robert Randolph

