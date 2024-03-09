Slash Recruits AC/DC's Brian Johnson For 'Killing Floor'

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash has recruited AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler for his take on the Howlin' Wolf classic "Killing Floor", the lead single from his forthcoming blues album.

The new album, entitled "Orgy of the Damned", will be hitting stores on May 17th and will feature the Guns N' Roses icon's take on 12 blues classics with the help of his blues band Johnny Griparic (bass), Teddy Andreadis (keyboards), Michael Jerome (drums), and Tash Neal (vocals/guitar), along with special guests Gary Clark Jr, Billy F. Gibbons, Chris Stapleton, Dorothy, Iggy Pop, Paul Rodgers, Demi Lovato, Brian Johnson, Tash Neal, Chris Robinson, and Beth Hart.

The lead single, "Killing Floor", features AC/DC's Johnson on lead vocals and Aerosmith's Tyler on harmonica. Slash said of the collaboration, “‘Killing Floor’ is one of my favorite Howlin’ Wolf songs, but also one of the iconic blues riffs that turned me on as a young guitar player.

"I've always wanted to cover it in some capacity and this record was the perfect vehicle. But playing it with this band, and with Brian Johnson singing, it was an achievement I would never have imagined back then. Let alone Steven Tyler providing the harp.”

Johnson added, "When Slash asked me to sing on ‘Killing Floor,’ I said yes immediately. It was one of the first songs I learned in my very first band, and when he played me the backing track it was a no-brainer, and Steven's harmonica is so bloody hot. I had a ball with Slash in the studio, and I think we did this great old song justice. Rock on.”

Check out the video below:

