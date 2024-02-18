Slash Jammed Guns N' Roses Classic With Ex-Bandmate Gilby Clarke

Slash joined his former Guns N' Roses bandmate Gilby Clarke on stage during a show in South America earlier this month where they rocked the classic Appetite For Destruction song "Nightrain".
Clarke's solo band drummer Troy Patrick Farrell (Mike Tramp, White Lion) shared video of the jam and had this to say, "Gilby Clarke's February Latin American tour Included 2 shows supporting Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators Feb 7 in Uruguay and Feb 13 in Santiago Chile which was the final show for SMKC in S America.
"The guys worked up 'Nightrain' and ran through 'Paradise City' at soundcheck however only performed Nightrain at the show. It was great to see Slash and his old buddy Gilby together again and certainly a treat for this Santiago crowd." Watch the video below:
