Chris Cornell's Daughter Officially Releases Duet To Benefit Charity

Toni shared the track via social media on Father's Day and has now released it to digital retailers and streaming services and will donate proceeds to the International Rescue Committee.

She had this to say, "My father taught me to be a voice for others who don't have one. Especially with the tragic events happening today, where children are being separated from their parents at the border, it is not okay. Please help us keep the promise (on behalf of the world's most vulnerable children) for my father." Stream the song here.