Jay-Z Tops Diddy on Forbes Hip-Hop's Wealthiest List
(Radio.com) Jay-Z has once again been named to the Forbes big money list, but this time with a huge upgrade. The 48-year-old mogul has been name top-earner on the publication's list of Hip-Hop's Wealthiest Acts for 2018, with a personal net worth of $900 million. That's up $90 million from last year. He takes over the top spot from Sean 'Diddy" Combs, who has been the reigning top earner since the list started 7 years ago, Combs this year only acquired a net worth of $825 million. Dr. Dre, 53, takes the third spot, with $770 million, partly for which Forbes credits the sale of Beats headphones to Apple for $3 billion in 2014. See who else made the list here.
