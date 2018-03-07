|
Katy Perry Reunites With Childhood Friend On 'Kimmel'
.
(Radio.com) Katy Perry's career has gone through many iterations. First, she was One of the Boys before Teenage Dream went global. She's played the Super Bowl halftime show, and live streamed her life for days on end. But before Witness or Prism, the pop star was a sixth grader at the Christian school with a "mischievous" side and a best friend: Ahnika Michealsen-Johnson. Earlier this week (March 5), Katy appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the host (fresh off his Oscars gig) invited Ahnika to reminisce with Katy about their middle school experiences. At first, Katy had a hard time remembering Ahnika and called her "Erica," but sixth grade was a long time ago. Watch Katy and Ahnika's reunion here.
But before Witness or Prism, the pop star was a sixth grader at the Christian school with a "mischievous" side and a best friend: Ahnika Michealsen-Johnson.
Earlier this week (March 5), Katy appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the host (fresh off his Oscars gig) invited Ahnika to reminisce with Katy about their middle school experiences. At first, Katy had a hard time remembering Ahnika and called her "Erica," but sixth grade was a long time ago. Watch Katy and Ahnika's reunion here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.