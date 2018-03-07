T-Pain Remixes Cardi B's 'Bartier Cardi'

In December, Cardi kept the party rolling with "Bartier Cardi," providing further evidence that the it-girl MC is here to stay. Now, T-Pain has dropped a remix (or rather, a "T-Mix") of "Bartier Cardi" that dials up the raunch factor and includes his signature hype lines.

T-Pain has been making Autotune great again since the mid-2000s, so old-school meets new-school on the T-Mix. Early in his opening verse, T-Pain shouts out to Cardi's fiance, Offset -- another recent collaborator. Listen to the T-Mix of "Bartier Cardi," here.