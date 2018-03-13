Harry Styles Debuts New Songs 'Anna' and 'Medicine' Live

In Basel, Switzerland the singer unveiled "Anna," and "Medicine," two songs that didn't appear on Harry Styles, and members of the audience excitedly captured the songs on their smartphones.

"Anna" combines lovelorn lyrics with a chipper melody and a nod to George Michael's "Faith." "I don't want your sympathy /You don't know what you do to me, oh Anna/ Every time I see your face there's only so much I can take," Styles sings.

"Medicine" takes a more sensual approach to love. "Can I take my medicine, take my medicine," Styles croons. "Rest it on your fingertips/ Up to your mouth, feeling it out/ Feeling it out."

Check out fan footage of both performances here.