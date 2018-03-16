|
Lil Jon Releases Alive Video Featuring Offset and 2 Chainz
Lil Jon has released a brand new music video for his track "Alive" which features special guest appearances from Migos rapper Offset as well as 2 Chainz. The rapper said in the announcement that set want to go outside the box for the new promotional clip which was directed by Elliot Sellers. He said, "With 'Alive' I really wanted to do something different, outside the normal, typical hip-hop video. "I've always been an artist that thinks 'outside the box' and gives my fans somethin' fresh. Get ready, people are in for a wild ride with this one!" Watch it here.
