Pink Floyd Announce Latest Vinyl Reissue

The 4LP set captured the UK outfit in concert on a 1994 European tour in support of "The Division Bell" and delivered their 1973 album classic, "The Dark Side Of The Moon", in its entirety for the first time in almost two decades.

Remastered from the original tapes by James Guthrie, Joel Plante and Bernie Grundman, the 2018 "Pulse" reissue includes four different inner sleeves - each inside individual outer sleeves - alongside a 52-page hardback photo book.

Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon, who worked on the original art with the late Hipgnosis co-founder Storm Thorgerson, recreated the art package.

Upon its original release, "Pulse" topped the charts in more than a dozen countries, including a No. 1 debut on the US Billboard 200. here.