Thirty Seconds To Mars Reveal New Album 'America' Details

The group has shared the complete tracklist for the album, which features Halsey and Zedd. A new song from the full-length, "One Track Mind," featuring A$AP Rocky, debuts today (March 23).

The stark cover art featuring lists of words set against brightly colored backgrounds will mark the album's promotional campaign, with posters and billboards featuring the provocative lists going up around the world.

The band has shared a cover art generator so fans can create their own versions. See the full tracklisting for America here.