Thirty Seconds To Mars Go American In 'Walk On Water' Video

"Over 10,000 generous and creative people submitted footage--in addition to our 92 professional crews," the video's caption reads. "We filmed in all fifty states, Puerto Rico and D.C. and captured a portrait of this country that is absolutely beautiful, challenging and unforgettable."

Some of the videos include audio from interviews and facts about the United States are displayed throughout: "99 percent of Americans are immigrants or descended from immigrants," for example. Words like FAITH, ADVENTURE, VICTORY and ESCAPE also flash across the screen. Each clip is tagged with a state and a time of day, reminding viewers that the footage was recorded in real time. See the video for "Walk on Water" here.