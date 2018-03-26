News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Y.O.U.N.G's Lazy
03-26-2018
Y.O.U.N.G

Genre-blending Manchester collective Y.O.U.N.G recently released a video for their latest single "Lazy" and to celebrate we asked rapper Benjamin James to give us the lowdown on the track. Here is the story:

We used to all live in a recording studio, it was great, I could work late into the night, recording, making beats, shouting loudly, without having to worry about any noise complaints. I'd work til 5,6 sometimes 7am and so, naturally, I'd get up about 1-2PM. One morning around 11am I was woken up by a builder banging on my door, ''it's like a bloody doss house in here, get up you lazy ****''. I reluctantly let the builder in, and traipsed my weary self back to the studio where I was hit with the realisation of the builders jaded accusation. I remember laughing to myself thinking, did that builder just call me lazy?? 'Lazy???", how can I work all night and still be called lazy?? And so the concept for the track was born.

The fact is I was grafting whilst that builder was tucked up hugging his Carslberg hot water bottle and he still had the audacity to chat sh*t about my lack of productivity. I'd done the same amount of hours as him, just at a different time of the day, but he like many other blokes who can put an Ikea shelf up were blinded by the rigidity of their own routine. That knock on the door was just the the straw that broke the camels back for me. I'd been getting that mentality forced on me ever since I committed to late night sessions with early afternoon wake ups. I'm not naive about it though, I understand the thought process, ''if he's not up by this time he's lazy''. I get it. I just took what was there and blew it out of proportion for comic effect. I'm constantly searching for new song topics, so if one knocks on my door, I'm going to utilise it.

To be honest, I'm super glad that he knocked on the door that day. Those moments gave birth to a very fun track to perform, it's very close to our hearts. I like the idea of just being there in my dressing gown at a gig, getting through the set and people beginning to think, the kid can dance, rap, write, play jazz piano, aint no way he could have been lazy and got to this point! Don't ever get it confused though, when we're not recording and gigging, we love to chill. I guess in my head being lazy and chilling are two different things. Maybe, in the grown up world they aren't, but I'm more than happy in the reality we've managed to create living this lifestyle.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!

