Quavo Announce All-Star Flag Football Game With 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, More
(Radio.com) Quavo of Migos has announced a celebrity flag football game, which will take place this Sunday. The assortment of Atlanta rappers Quavo recruited includes his Migos teammate Offset as well as Lil Yachty, 21 Savage, Lil Baby and more. The players will be divided into two teams. Team Huncho (Quavo's team) will be coached by 2 Chainz. Team Julio will be coached by Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons. On Instagram, Quavo revealed a roster of high-profile talent for the game, including pro football players such as Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams. The Easter event will go down at Quavo's alma mater Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Georgia. Local residents will be not be charged an admission fee. Read more here.
