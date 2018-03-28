|
Who Bit Beyonce Social Media Speculation Explodes
.
(Radio.com) It's the celebrity mystery that's sweeping social media--who bit Beyonce? Thanks to Girls Trip actress Tiffany Haddish's recent revelation that a famous actress bit the pop superstar on the face at a party, inquiring minds need to know who had the audacity to put her teeth on Queen Bey. The news has sent media outlets into a frenzy trying deduce the identity of the face-biting actress, with Huffington Post actually approaching the publicists of several notable actresses to inquire if their clients were indeed the mystery woman. The responses were outstanding. 'What? I have no idea what this means," replied a baffled spokesperson for Jennifer Anniston. 'Why in the world would you think Jennifer Aniston would do such a thing? It's absurd." 'No, Shirley did not bite anything. She's 83 years old, for God's sake," responded a rep for Shirley MacLaine. The rumors swirling around Beyonce's face-biter has exploded into the hashtag, #WhoBitBeyonce, that has resulted in some stellar comedy for the BeyHive and beyond. See some of the best tweets here.
