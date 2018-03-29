Hemlock Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

The group had this to say, "Our band is Hemlock. We are based out of Las Vegas, NV. Although our real home in on the road continuing to carve a name for ourselves in the world of metal music.

"We have performed and toured with Slayer, Korn, Ministry, Rob Zombie, Lamb of God, Slipknot, Disturbed, Marilyn Manson, Hatebreed, Pro-Pain, Obituary, Mastadon, Snot, Killswitch Engage, Chimaira, Drowning Pool, System of a Down, Machine Head, Otep, Megadeth, Soulfly, Danzig, Devildriver, Sepultura, Meshuggah, Sevendust, Hed(pe), Exodus, Arch Enemy, and tons and tons more.

"We have also done our own headlining/co-headlining tours across the US for the past several years. Hemlock has also toured throughout Europe and Japan. We tour about 150-200 days out of the year."

Hemlock "25 Year Anniversary Tour" Dates:

04/20 @ Cafe Acoustic - St. Joseph, MO *

04/21 @ Peak 31 in Union Station - Colorado Springs, CO *

04/22 @ The Roxy Theater - Denver, CO *

04/23 @ Lupe's Lounge in Trujillos - Las Vegas, NM *

04/24 @ Zombiez Bar - Amarillo, TX *

04/25 @ Kendell's - Oklahoma City, OK *

04/26 @ Stick's Place - Wichita Falls, TX *

04/27 @ The Curtain Club - Dallas, TX *

04/28 @ Backstage - Lubbock, TX *

05/01 @ The RockHouse - El Paso, TX *

05/02 @ The Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM *

05/03 @ Juggernaut Music - Gallup, NM *

05/04 @ The Orpheum Theater - Flagstaff, AZ *

05/05 @ Backstage Bar & Billiards - Las Vegas, NV *

05/06 @ The Hub - Colton, CA *

05/11 @ The Rock - Tucson, AZ *

05/12 @ Club Red - Mesa, AZ *

05/13 @ Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA *

05/15 @ The Slide bar - Fullerton, CA *

05/16 @ TBA - Taft, CA *

05/17 @ The Blue Lamp - Sacramento, CA *

05/18 @ Jubs Jub's - Reno, NV *

05/19 @ Ukiah Brewing Company - Ukiah, CA *

05/20 @ The Bistro - Hayward, CA *

05/23 @ Shotski's - Salem, OR *

05/24 @ Community Center - Warm Springs, OR *

05/25 @ The Eagles 2485 - Kennewick, WA *

05/26 @ Studio 7 - Seattle, WA *

05/27 @ The Pin - Spokane, WA *

05/30 @ The Dark Horse - Missoula, MT *

05/31 @ The Pub Station - Billings, MT *

06/01 @ The DO Bar - Great Falls, MT *

06/02 @ The Party Palace - Butte, MT *

06/06 @ The Gem - Idaho Falls, ID *

06/07 @ Diamondz Event Center - Jerome, ID *

06/08 @ The Royal - Salt Lake City, UT *

06/09 @ The Mesa Theater- Grand Junction, CO *

06/10 @ Bombers Sports Bar - Riverton, WY *

06/11 @ Elk Creek Steakhouse - Piedmont, SD *

06/13 @ The Marquee - Sioux City, IA *

06/14 @ Bigs Bar - Sioux Falls, SD *

06/15 @ The Lookout Lounge - Omaha, NE *

06/16 @ Aftershocks - Merriam, KS *

06/22 @ The Rusty Needle - Hutchinson, KS *

06/23 @ Lefty's Live - Des Moines, IA

07/05 @ The Bourbon Theater - Lincoln, NE

07/06 @ Shotz Bar and Grill - Scottsbluff, NE

07/07 @ My Buddys Place - Sheridan, WY

07/08 @ The Eagles Club - Casper, WY

07/13 @ Bottle Hollow Lake Marina - Ft.Duchesne, UT

07/14 @ Stanley's Triangle Bar - Mt.Pleasant, UT

07/18 @ The Legacy Inn - Tuba City, AZ

07/20 @ President Parking Lot - Window Rock, AZ

07/21 @ "Alien Fest" - Dulce, NM

* W/ SevidemiC