The National Announce Special Release For Record Store Day (Week in Review)
The National Announce Special Release For Record Store Day was a top story on Monday: (Gibson) The good folks behind the annual Record Store Day recently released a massive list of the special releases they've lined up for this year's event, scheduled for April 21, 2018. In a list that includes previously unreleased material from acts like AC/DC, David Bowie, Johnny Cash, Led Zeppelin, Linkin Park and U2, with a live release standing out. Another band celebrating Record Store Day with a live record are The National. The band will release Boxer Live in Brussels, recorded at a special show last year celebrating the tenth anniversary of their breakthrough album. This release is limited to 4000 copies and was recorded on November 9, 2017 at Forest National in Belgium. Read more - here.
