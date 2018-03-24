|
Stevie Wonder Calls BS On Bruno Mars Accusations (Week in Review)
Stevie Wonder Calls BS On Bruno Mars Accusations was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Stevie Wonder is a fan of Bruno Mars and he's not afraid to admit it, dismissing accusations against Mars of cultural appropriation as "bull—-." "God created music for everyone to enjoy so we cannot limit ourselves by people's fears and insecurities," Wonder said, when asked by TMZ about Mars' use of African American styles in his music even though he's not black. "He's a great talent so the other stuff is just bull—-," asserted Stevie. "He was inspired by great musicians and great artists and songwriters, so that's good. God created music for everybody." Read more - here.
