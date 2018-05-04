News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Against Me! Announce Spring And Summer Tour Dates
05-04-2018
.
Against Me

Against Me! have extended their live plans with the announcement that they have added some brand new spring and summer tour dates in the US following their west coast spring tour

After its upcoming west coast run starting on Friday, May 11 in Bellingham, WA, the band will tour the U.S. throughout the summer beginning on June 22nd in Cleveland.

The dates that will include festival appearances at Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas, NV on Monday, May 28, Three Stacks Festival in Lansing, MI on Saturday, June 23, "Stoked For The Summer" in Asbury Park, NJ on Saturday, August 4, and a number of performances with Speedy Ortiz during July and August.

Guests along the upcoming headline and co-headline run will include Turbonegro, A Giant Dog, Chris Farren, Murder By Death, Typesetter and more.

MAY
11 - Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo House of Music * (sold out)
12 - Auburn, WA - Sabroso Festival at White River Amphitheatre
13 - Portland, OR - Sabroso Festival at Portland Meadows
15 - Chico, CA - Senator Theater *
16 - Reno, NV - Cargo *
18 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst *
19 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post * (sold out)
20 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre *
21 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory *
22 - Fresno, CA - Strummers *
24 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theatre ^
25 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre ^
26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theatre ^ (sold out)
27 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theatre %
28 - Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Bowling
28 - Las Vegas, NV - Laura Jane Grace solo at Beauty Bar (sold out)

JUNE
22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre (w/ Murder By Death)
23 - Lansing, MI - Three Stacks Festival

JULY
26 - Maquoketa, IA - Codfish Hollow Barnstormers #
31 - Toledo, OH - Civic Music Hall (w/ Speedy Ortiz and lowercase roses)

AUGUST
01 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar (w/ Speedy Ortiz and lowercase roses)
02 - Morgantown, WV - 123 Pleasant St. #
04 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stoked for the Summer festival
05 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar #
07 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom (w/ Typesetter and GRLwood)

* w/ Chris Farren & Sharp/Shock
^ w/ Turbonegro & A Giant Dog
% w/ A Giant Dog & Sharp/Shock
# w/ Speedy Ortiz & Typesetter

