Against Me! Announce Spring And Summer Tour Dates
Against Me! have extended their live plans with the announcement that they have added some brand new spring and summer tour dates in the US following their west coast spring tour After its upcoming west coast run starting on Friday, May 11 in Bellingham, WA, the band will tour the U.S. throughout the summer beginning on June 22nd in Cleveland. The dates that will include festival appearances at Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas, NV on Monday, May 28, Three Stacks Festival in Lansing, MI on Saturday, June 23, "Stoked For The Summer" in Asbury Park, NJ on Saturday, August 4, and a number of performances with Speedy Ortiz during July and August. Guests along the upcoming headline and co-headline run will include Turbonegro, A Giant Dog, Chris Farren, Murder By Death, Typesetter and more. MAY JUNE JULY AUGUST * w/ Chris Farren & Sharp/Shock
