News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: A Gathering Of None's Break My Stride
05-15-2018
.
A Gathering Of None

A Gathering Of None recently released their new album "One Last Grasp At Hope" and to celebrate we asked vocalist/guitarist TB to tell us about the song "Break My Stride". Here is the story:

First up concerning this song I'd like to say two things. Yes, I am aware that it shares the same name as the 80's hit by Matthew Wilder. Secondly, it is indicative of similar that say Tool or Quicksand might have written at the peaks of their alt-metal dominance in the 90's. That last part serves as the biggest inspiration for the song musically. I was always struck by how both of those bands could use minimal riffs and arrangements to create something that had a groove, a sense of forboding and unease, yet was as heavy as a ten ton hammer. "Break My Stride" lives in that same building.

Lyrically, it matches the music perfectly because those too, say so much while seeming so simple. I wanted to convey a sense of space in the words to coincide with the instrumentation. I didn't want a collection of random thoughts, but poignant observations, almost like personal revelations. What the song is talking about essentially is blaming others for bringing you down and for making life hard when in fact, you need a good look in the mirror to realize that ultimately, you are the one responsible for yourself and how things are going in your life. The second bridge where it says "That break the bones to givin, that breaks the bones to giving in" is a colorful metaphorical way to say, "Ok, I need to stop my nonsense and give in to trying to fix what I've broken".

I think that people can relate to this song because at its core, it's about something we've all done and that's just not acknowledging that there is a problem. All too often we just keep it inside and refuse to talk about it, so it festers in our own heads, which can be a very dangerous place. This brings me to my favorite part of the song. In the outro we repeat over and over "Your head is not a safehouse". Our drummer Chris, guitarist Justin and I came up with a three part harmony and some other vocal layering while recording it that really made that end section hit emotionally. With the sparse arrangement and the blended voices it sounds schizophrenic in a way. It's ironic to me, that a song I wasn't sure of when we demoed it, quickly became my favorite on the album once everyone added their input to it. Trust me though, as melodious and as catchy it turned out to be, it's anything but happy…..

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

A Gathering Of None MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

A Gathering Of None T-shirts and Posters

More A Gathering Of None News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: A Gathering Of None's Break My Stride

A Gathering Of None Leave 'No Stone Left Unturned'


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Vigil Planned For 1st Anniversary Of Chris Cornell's Death- Foo Fighters Announce Details For Next Cal Jam Festival- Smashing Pumpkins Plan 1979 House Party- more

Guns N' Roses Return To Charts For First Time In Almost A Decade- Lindsey Buckingham Reacts To Fleetwood Mac Split- Slayer Add New Leg To Farewell Tour- more

Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison Found Dead- Lamb Of God Burn The Priest Again And Stream New Cover Song- Beatles Dominate UK Musicians Rich List- more

Page Too:
More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack- Meghan Trainor Shares Two New Songs- James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Ellen Appearance- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Vigil Planned For 1st Anniversary Of Chris Cornell's Death

Foo Fighters Announce Details For Next Cal Jam Festival

Smashing Pumpkins Plan 1979 House Party

Journey Star Had An Answer To Don Henley Hit

Slash Creates Theme Song For Video Game

Def Leppard Releasing Their Own Beer For Summer Tour

Ritchie Blackmore Felt 'Shackled' To Deep Purple

Deftones Have Powerful Songs For Next Album Says Chino

Foreigner Top Charts With New Orchestra Album

Metallica Release Live 'The Memory Remains' Video

Skinless Release 'Skull Session' Music Video

Saxon Reissuing More Classic Albums

- more

Page Too News Stories
More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

Bastille Streaming New Song 'Quarter Past Midnight'

Singled Out: Simon Lunche's In My Arms

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

Chicago - VI Decades Live (This is What We Do) Box Set

Caught In The Act: 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

RockPile: Thor, Tara Lynch and more

Nescora - Some Place Some Where

Rock Reads: Why Vinyl Matters

TBT: Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.