U2 Win Two Out Of Four Billboard Music Awards
05-22-2018
U2

(hennemusic) U2 won a pair of 2018 Billboard Music Awards during the music industry magazine's annual event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV on May 20.

The band earned victories in the "Top Rock Tour" and "Top Touring Artist" categories based on the success of last year's 30th anniversary trek for "The Joshua Tree", which grossed $316 million with sales of 2.71 million tickets.

The Irish rockers went two-for-four on the night in Las Vegas, losing "Top Duo/Group" to Imagine Dragons, whose 2017 release, "Evolve", was named "Top Rock Album" over U2's latest record, "Songs Of Experience", and projects by Linkin Park, Panic! At The Disco and Portugal. The Man. Read more here.

