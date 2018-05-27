Snow Patrol Announce Stadium Tour Dates With Ed Sheeran

The summer and fall tour dates will be kicking off on August 18th in Pasadena, CA at the Rosebowl and will be wrapping up on November 10th in Atlanta, GA at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The band will be supporting their new album "Wildness" Frontman Gary Lightbody had this to say about the effort, "There are many types of wildness, but I think it can be distilled into two: the wildness of the modern age, all its confusion, illogic and alienation and a more ancient wildness. Something primal, alive and beautiful that speaks to our true connectivity, our passion, our love, our communion with nature and each other. This is the kind of wildness the album is centered around. The loss of it. Trying to reconnect with it. To remember it."

Snow Patrol Tour Dates With Ed Sheeran

Aug18 - Pasadena, CA - Rosebowl

Aug 21 - San Francisco, CA - AT&T Park

Aug 25 - Seattle, WA - CenturyLink Field

Aug 30 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Aug 31 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Sep 6 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

Sep 8 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Sep 14 - Foxboro, MA - Gillette Stadium

Sep 15 - Foxboro, MA - Gillette Stadium

Sep 21 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Sep 22 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Sep 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

Sep 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park

Oct 4 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Oct 6 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

Oct 13 - Kansas City, MO - Arrowhead Stadium

Oct 17 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome

Oct 20 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

Oct 23 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller Park

Oct 27 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium

Oct 31 - New Orleans, LA - Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Nov 3 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

Nov 7 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

Nov 10 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium