News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Snow Patrol Announce Stadium Tour Dates With Ed Sheeran
05-27-2018
.
Snow Patrol

Snow Patrol not only just released their first new album in seven years, they also announced that they will be hitting the road this summer as a support act for two dozen of Ed Sheeran's North American stadium tour dates.

The summer and fall tour dates will be kicking off on August 18th in Pasadena, CA at the Rosebowl and will be wrapping up on November 10th in Atlanta, GA at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The band will be supporting their new album "Wildness" Frontman Gary Lightbody had this to say about the effort, "There are many types of wildness, but I think it can be distilled into two: the wildness of the modern age, all its confusion, illogic and alienation and a more ancient wildness. Something primal, alive and beautiful that speaks to our true connectivity, our passion, our love, our communion with nature and each other. This is the kind of wildness the album is centered around. The loss of it. Trying to reconnect with it. To remember it."

Snow Patrol Tour Dates With Ed Sheeran
Aug18 - Pasadena, CA - Rosebowl
Aug 21 - San Francisco, CA - AT&T Park
Aug 25 - Seattle, WA - CenturyLink Field
Aug 30 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
Aug 31 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
Sep 6 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium
Sep 8 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
Sep 14 - Foxboro, MA - Gillette Stadium
Sep 15 - Foxboro, MA - Gillette Stadium
Sep 21 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
Sep 22 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
Sep 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
Sep 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park
Oct 4 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
Oct 6 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
Oct 13 - Kansas City, MO - Arrowhead Stadium
Oct 17 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome
Oct 20 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium
Oct 23 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller Park
Oct 27 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium
Oct 31 - New Orleans, LA - Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Nov 3 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
Nov 7 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
Nov 10 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Snow Patrol MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Snow Patrol T-shirts and Posters

More Snow Patrol News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Snow Patrol Announce Stadium Tour Dates With Ed Sheeran

Snow Patrol Release 'Don't Give In' Video

Snow Patrol Announce First New Album In 7 Years 'Wildness'


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Add Rarely Seen Videos Online- Journey's Cain and Schon Settled Their Differences Following Feud- Rolling Stones Release Live Video For Rarely Performed Song- more

Def Leppard Guitarist Drops Off Tour With Journey- Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Play Band's Vintage Songs On Tour- Liam Gallagher Rocks Rolling Stones London Concert- more

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Running From My Shadow'- A Perfect Circle Go 2D For TalkTalk Video- Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer- more

Ozzy Osbourne Classic Inspired Ghost's Rats- Stone Sour Guitarist Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery- Korn Writing Music For Next Studio Album Says Frontman- more

Guns N' Roses Go Behind The Scenes Of Reunion Tour- Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album- Megadeth's Nick Menza Final Recording Up For Free Download- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Add Rarely Seen Videos Online

Journey's Cain and Schon Settled Their Differences Following Feud

Rolling Stones Release Live Video For Rarely Performed Song

Between The Buried And Me Leads Summer Slaughter Tour Lineup

Snow Patrol Announce Stadium Tour Dates With Ed Sheeran

Paul Weller Celebrates Birthday By Giving Away New Song

Noel Gallagher Releases 'She Taught Me How To Fly' Video

Tarja Turunen Announces 'Act II' Live Package

The Get Up Kids Release 'Better This Way' Video

Singled Out: Wax On Water's Chelsea

Def Leppard Guitarist Drops Off Tour With Journey

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Play Band's Vintage Songs On Tour

- more

Page Too News Stories
Glenn Hughes Not A Fan Of Millennials Mindset, Guns N' Roses Star Jams with Steel Panther, Vinnie Vincent Invasion Member Speaks Out, more

Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.