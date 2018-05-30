|
Metal Guitarist Dies After Fall From Mall Escalator
.
Josh Martin, the former guitarist of the grindcore band An*l C**t, reportedly died after suffering a brain injury following a fall from an escalator at the Providence Place Mall in Providence, Rhode Island. Friends of the guitarist are said to have confirmed that it was Martin who was the man who died in the accident, according to reports. WPRI ran a report on the mishap but did not identify the victim. They reported that Providence Police said that a man fell off an escalator from the upper level to the food court area and sustained severe head trauma and later died from the injuries at a near by hospital. Officials further told them that there was no indication that the man was push or intentionally jumped and that the fall was accidental.
