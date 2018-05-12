News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Luke Combs Scores No. 1 Hit With Beautiful Crazy (Week in Review)

Luke Combs

Luke Combs Scores No. 1 Hit With Beautiful Crazy was a top story on Monday: (Sony Music Nashville) Luke Combs brand new song "Beautiful Crazy" has claimed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes All-Genre Songs Chart. The single comes from his forthcoming deluxe album "This One's For You Too", which comes out June 1st.

We were sent these details: "Beautiful Crazy" marks the first of five new songs Combs will release as a part of the reissue of his GOLD-certified, Billboard No. 1 debut album This One's For You which No. 1 smash hits "Hurricane", "When It Rains It Pours" and current Top 5 & surging "One Number Away."

The Billboard Music Award nominee lets fans into the vocal booth with behind-the-scenes moments from recording "Beautiful Crazy" at Blackbird Studio Nashville, Tennessee this winter in his music video for the song available now. Watch it - here.

Sony Music Nashville submitted this story.
It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.

Luke Combs Music and more

Luke Combs T-shirts and Posters

More Luke Combs News

