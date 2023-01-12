Singled Out: Migrant Motel's Shame

Migrant Motel recently released their new song and video called "Shame" and to celebrate David Stewart tells us about the track and visual. Here is the story:
This is by far the most real, personal song we've ever put out. We wanted to express the frustration of not being where you want to be in your career with the line "I'm a big rockstar that nobody knows".
We are accepting our situation, and acknowledging that there's so much shame surrounding unrealized ambitions... Expressing the frustrations we feel has been an extremely cathartic experience".
I directed the video and had a blast doing it! We shot it around LA with my Director of Photography Victor Ingles, who is a master behind the camera. It was nerve wracking to drive the car with a huge mounted camera on the hood... I think the camera rig was more expensive than the car.
The last day of the shoot was the parking lot scene and it was amazing to see it all come together: The big lights and the crane shots, I felt like a little Steven Spielberg - it was awesome
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
Metallica's M72 Tour Single Day Tickets Announced- Paramore Share New Song 'C'est Comme Ca'- Tom Petty- more
Jeff Beck Dead At 78- NOFX To Play 40 Songs A Night On Farewell Tour- Eric Church- U2- Guns N' Roses and RHCP Stars Help Iggy Pop Rock TV- more
Foo Fighters Making Live Return Following Taylor Hawkins Death- Coachella 2023 Lineup Announced- Nothing More Tour- more
Def Leppard and Motley Crue Announce Intimate U.S. Show- Ozzy Osbourne 'Determined To Be Back On Stage'- more
Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope
David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre
Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Comes to Tempe
Metallica's M72 Tour Single Day Tickets Announced
Paramore Share New Song 'C'est Comme Ca'
Tom Petty Shares Lyric Video For Fillmore Performance Of 'Runnin' Down A Dream'
Singled Out: Migrant Motel's Shame
Quiet Riot Releases 'Rehab: Relapsed & Remastered' Reissue Featuring New Kevin Dubrow Track
John Fogerty Purchases Majority Stake In His Creedence Clearwater Revival Worldwide Publishing
The Intemperate Sons Deliver 'Unrealized' Video
Enter Shikari Announce New Album 'A Kiss For The Whole World'