Motley Crue's Vince Neil Cancels Festival Set Due To COVID

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil has been forced to cancel a solo band performance at the RokIsland Festival this coming week after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Neil was set to take the stage on Thursday (January 19th) as part of the festival that is taking place this week 21in Key West, FL, with Lynch Mob and Slaughter added to that day's lineup.

The event will also feature performances from Quiet Riot, 38 Special, Enuff Z'nuff, Jetboy, Pretty Boy Floyd, Loverboy, Styx, Tesla, Steven Adler, Helix, Extreme, Black N' Blue, Queensryche, Stephen Pearcy, Honeymoon Suite and Autograph.

The festival shared a statement from Neil on their social media. He wrote, "Hello RokIsland Friends, I am sad to report that yesterday I was diagnosed with Covid. I am okay but this thing is really kickin' my ass. All that being said, I am unable to perform at RokIsland Fest next week. I would like to extend my sincerest apologies to the RokIsland Fest organizers and most of all my friends and fans. I am disappointed to say the least. I was so looking forward to this show.

"I am hopeful that I will have the opportunity to make this up in 2024.

"In closing, I wish all the attendees of RokIsland Fest 2023 a fun and exciting time with all the other amazing acts."

