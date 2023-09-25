Vince Neil Concert Halted By Shooting

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil was forced to halt his solo band's performance at the Oklahoma State Fair on Saturday following a shooting near where he was performing at the fairgrounds.

Neil tweeted, "At a concert in Oklahoma City Crazy night last night. 3/4 of the way thru the set people started running. We we're told to get in dressing room. There were shooters shooting people. Thank you fans for your understanding."

He followed up with, "Police give details about the shooting at the Oklahoma State Fair. 'One person was shot in the chest after a fight occurred in the Bennett Event Center at the fairgrounds, and one juvenile is in custody in relation to the shooting, said Oklahoma City police Lt. Jeff Cooper.

"Fairgoers reported people running and quickly exiting the fair following the gunshots. One witness said people were stampeding and children were crying in the confusion.

"Cooper said the shooting was an isolated incident and not an active shooter.'"

