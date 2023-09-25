Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil was forced to halt his solo band's performance at the Oklahoma State Fair on Saturday following a shooting near where he was performing at the fairgrounds.
Neil tweeted, "At a concert in Oklahoma City Crazy night last night. 3/4 of the way thru the set people started running. We we're told to get in dressing room. There were shooters shooting people. Thank you fans for your understanding."
He followed up with, "Police give details about the shooting at the Oklahoma State Fair. 'One person was shot in the chest after a fight occurred in the Bennett Event Center at the fairgrounds, and one juvenile is in custody in relation to the shooting, said Oklahoma City police Lt. Jeff Cooper.
"Fairgoers reported people running and quickly exiting the fair following the gunshots. One witness said people were stampeding and children were crying in the confusion.
"Cooper said the shooting was an isolated incident and not an active shooter.'"
Motley Crue Plan 2024 Stadium Tour
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Cancels Festival Set Due To COVID
Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil's My Story Coming To TV
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall 2021 In Review
Vince Neil Concert Halted By Shooting- Wolfgang Explains Why He Doesn't Play Van Halen Songs At Mammoth WVH Shows- more
Dolly Parton Rocks 'What's Up?' With Linda Perry- Rival Sons Unleash New Single 'Mercy'- Theory Of A Deadman Get Festive- more
Carrie Underwood Streams 'Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition)'- NEEDTOBREATHE Rock 'Dreams' On The Today Show- more
The Magic of Eswatini's Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Brian Setzer - The Devil Always Collects
Classics: Dio's Holy Diver (40 years)
Quick Flicks: Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius - Behind the Curtain: Live at ProgStock
Caught In The Act: Greta Van Fleet Rock Rosemont
Vince Neil Concert Halted By Shooting
Wolfgang Explains Why He Doesn't Play Van Halen Songs At Mammoth WVH Shows
Yes Kick Off U.S. Classic Tales Of Yes Your
Adler's Appetite Frontman Ari Kamin To Rock The Whisky A Go Go
Former Atreyu Singer Releases New Dead Icarus Video
Devin Townsend Announces Remastered & Expanded 25th Anniversary Edition Of 'Infinity'
Dragonette Celebrates Twennies Deluxe With 'Literally Dead' Visualzier
Riot V Ink With Atomic Fire Records