Steven Adler Ready For 'one-of-a-kind night' With Motley Crue's Vince Neil

11-27-2023
Original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler is ready to rock later this week when he will shared the stage with Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil at the Quechan Casino Resort in Winterhaven, Ca on November 30, 2023.

"It will be great to see old friends and I look forward to seeing lots of new faces too," says Adler. "I'm personally inviting everyone to come out and experience the thrill of a one-of-a-kind night with me and Vince Neil. Let the spectacle begin!"

Adler's solo band frontman Ari Kamin added, "Steven Adler and Vince Neil in one night is going to be a staggering heavy metal concert of mammoth proportions."

