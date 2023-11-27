Original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler is ready to rock later this week when he will shared the stage with Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil at the Quechan Casino Resort in Winterhaven, Ca on November 30, 2023.
"It will be great to see old friends and I look forward to seeing lots of new faces too," says Adler. "I'm personally inviting everyone to come out and experience the thrill of a one-of-a-kind night with me and Vince Neil. Let the spectacle begin!"
Adler's solo band frontman Ari Kamin added, "Steven Adler and Vince Neil in one night is going to be a staggering heavy metal concert of mammoth proportions."
Bret Michaels Got it Right Says Steven Adler's Publicist
Steven Adler Looking Forward To Gig With Stephen Pearcy
Steven Adler To Embrace 'Appetite for Destruction' At Rocklahoma
Steven Adler Auctioning Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction RIAA Certification Plaque For Charity
Killing Joke Guitarist Kevin 'Geordie' Walker Dead At 64- Metallica Honored With SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award- more
David Lee Roth Shares Previously Unreleased Song 'Wash And Fold'- KISS Shows Sidelined By Paul Stanley's Illness- more
Everclear - Live at The Whisky a Go Go
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition - AC/DC, Alice Cooper, Grateful Dead, Beatles, More
Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack
Killing Joke Guitarist Kevin 'Geordie' Walker Dead At 64
Metallica Honored With SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award
Steven Adler Ready For 'one-of-a-kind night' With Motley Crue's Vince Neil
Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Reacts To Ozzy Osbourne's Criticism
Doobie Brothers In The Studio For 'Minute By Minute' Anniversary
Hair to Stay Launched On Mark Strigl's SiriusXM Hair Nation Shows
Moon Safari Deliver 'Emma, Come On' Video
Singled Out: Scott Whiddon's Maybe That's Enough For Now