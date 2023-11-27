Steven Adler Ready For 'one-of-a-kind night' With Motley Crue's Vince Neil

Original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler is ready to rock later this week when he will shared the stage with Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil at the Quechan Casino Resort in Winterhaven, Ca on November 30, 2023.

"It will be great to see old friends and I look forward to seeing lots of new faces too," says Adler. "I'm personally inviting everyone to come out and experience the thrill of a one-of-a-kind night with me and Vince Neil. Let the spectacle begin!"

Adler's solo band frontman Ari Kamin added, "Steven Adler and Vince Neil in one night is going to be a staggering heavy metal concert of mammoth proportions."

Related Stories

Bret Michaels Got it Right Says Steven Adler's Publicist

Steven Adler Looking Forward To Gig With Stephen Pearcy

Steven Adler To Embrace 'Appetite for Destruction' At Rocklahoma

Steven Adler Auctioning Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction RIAA Certification Plaque For Charity

News > Steven Adler