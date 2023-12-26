Motley Crue Plan 2024 Stadium Tour - 2023 In Review

Motley Crue Plan 2024 Stadium Tour was a top 23 story of July 2023: Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil revealed in a new interview that the band is planning to launch a new Stadium Tour next year and the band has recorded three new tracks.

Neil made the comments during an appearance on the The Music Universe podcast. He shared, "We have eight shows in the US after [their current UK/European leg].

"Then we go to Australia and Japan, and then I think we're gonna go back in the studio for a couple of more songs. And then we will announce a new stadium tour for next summer. We're not sure who's gonna be on it, but there'll be another tour."

The band also performed a "secret" club show last week under the moniker of Dogs Of War, which is the title of one of the group's new songs. Vince revealed, "we went in the studio not too long ago, about six months ago, and recorded three new songs. And one of 'em is called 'Dogs Of War'".

He said of the new track, "There's three brand new Motley Crue songs. And we're gonna film it tomorrow night. I hope people like it."

