.

In Flames Premiere Video For New Song Meet Your Maker

Keavin Wiggins | Published January 16, 2023

In Flames Album art
Album art

In Flames have premiered a music video for their new single, "Meet Your Maker". The song comes from their forthcoming 14th studio album "Foregone", which will be hitting stores on February 10th.

Frontman Anders Friden had this to say about the new track, "When we started to write for Foregone, 'Meet Your Maker' became the song that set the tone in terms of what we were aiming for sonically as well as thematically. You'll see it's everything you've come to expect from In Flames and some. Enjoy and see you on the road in 2023!"

They describe "Meet Your Maker" as "a pulsating track with hypnotizing power and furious anger. Like a raw nerve exposed, the song speaks of the desperation and frustration brought on by the chaotic dystopia of post-pandemic society." Watch the video below:

Related Stories
In Flames Premiere Video For New Song Meet Your Maker

In Flames Premiere 'Foregone Pt. 2' Video

Born Of Osiris Member Recovering After 27-Day Coma

In Flames Preview New Album With 'Forgone Pt 1' Visualizer

In Flames Deliver State Of Slow Decay Video

News > In Flames

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Gene and Paul On The End Of KISS- Judas Priest Featured In Rock Hall Inductee Insights Video Series- Tempt Cover Queen Classic- more

Metallica's James Hetfield Warns Fans About Imposters- Classic Rock Hit Leads List Of The Top 25 Travel Songs

Metallica Too Busy For Big 4 Before 2025- Dave Grohl Comic- Sammy Hagar Follows Gut Not Money- Rolling Stones Classic Gets Country Makeover- more

Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Robbie Bachman Dead At 69- David Lee Roth Shares Haitian Adventure On The Roth Show- more

advertisement

Reviews

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2

Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope

David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre

Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland

MorleyView: Brigitte Eve

Latest News

Gene and Paul On The End Of KISS

Judas Priest Featured In Rock Hall Inductee Insights Video Series

Tempt Cover Queen Classic 'We Will Rock You'

Suicide Silence Share 'Alter of Self' Video

Saxon Share The Sensational Alex Harvey Band Cover

Zounds' Steve Lake and Mia Dean Deliver 'Spell' Video

The Zach Waters Band Share 'Right Back At It' Lyric Video

Singled Out: Frightful Places' Old Frame

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 2023 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.