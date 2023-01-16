In Flames Premiere Video For New Song Meet Your Maker

In Flames have premiered a music video for their new single, "Meet Your Maker". The song comes from their forthcoming 14th studio album "Foregone", which will be hitting stores on February 10th.

Frontman Anders Friden had this to say about the new track, "When we started to write for Foregone, 'Meet Your Maker' became the song that set the tone in terms of what we were aiming for sonically as well as thematically. You'll see it's everything you've come to expect from In Flames and some. Enjoy and see you on the road in 2023!"

They describe "Meet Your Maker" as "a pulsating track with hypnotizing power and furious anger. Like a raw nerve exposed, the song speaks of the desperation and frustration brought on by the chaotic dystopia of post-pandemic society." Watch the video below:

