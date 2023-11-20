Arch Enemy and In Flames Announce Rising From The North Coheadline Tour

(CSM) Arch Enemy and In Flames have announced that they will be teaming up next fall for a European co-headline tour titled the "Rising From The North", with special guest Soilwork.

Michael Amott (Arch Enemy) comments as follows: "What an insane Swedish Metal extravaganza across Europe in 2024! We share a lot of history with IN FLAMES and SOILWORK, going all the way back to the very early days of ARCH ENEMY. We're extremely stoked to be doing this special tour with our Swedish comrades - let's go!!!"

Anders Friden (In Flames) continues: "Couldn't be more excited to announce this tour. It's been a long time coming and we are finally back together again on stage with our friends in ARCH ENEMY and SOILWORK. We plan to bring you an unforgettable night of melody and mayhem! This is some of Sweden's finest - a tour you simply should not miss!!!"

Björn Strid (Soilwork) further adds: "Finally we can release the great news of one of the greatest tour line ups to hit the streets in at least a decade! We are super excited and we are pretty damn sure that this is a tour that a lot of people have been longing for. We go way back with both ARCH ENEMY and IN FLAMES, so prepare yourself for an absolute legendary Swedish melodic metal assault!"

3-Oct-2024: UK - Glasgow, O2 Academy

4-Oct-2024: UK - Manchester, Manchester Academy

5-Oct-2024: UK - Birmingham, O2 Academy

6-Oct-2024: UK - London, Hammersmith Apollo

8-Oct-2024: France - Paris, Olympia

9-Oct-2024: Luxembourg - Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal

11-Oct-2024: Germany - Hamburg, Sporthalle

12-Oct-2024: Germany - Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Hall

13-Oct-2024: Netherlands - Den Bosch, Mainstage

15-Oct-2024: Switzerland - Zurich, The Hall

16-Oct-2024: Italy - Milan, Alcatraz

18-Oct-2024: Germany - Stuttgart, Schleyer-Halle

19-Oct-2024: Germany - Frankfurt am Main, Jahrhunderthalle

20-Oct-2024: Germany - Munich, Zenith

22-Oct-2024: Austria - Vienna, Gasometer

23-Oct-2024: Hungary - Budapest, Barba Negra

25-Oct-2024: Czech Republic - Prague, Sportovni Hala Fortuna

26-Oct-2024: Germany - Dresden, Messe

27-Oct-2024: Germany - Berlin, Columbiahalle

29-Oct-2024: Norway - Oslo, Spektrum

31-Oct-2024: Sweden - Malmö, Malmo Arena

1-Nov-2024: Sweden - Gothenburg, Scandinavium

2-Nov-2024: Sweden - Stockholm, Hovet

3-Nov-2024: Sweden - Sundsvall, Nordichallen

5-Nov-2024: Finland - Helsinki, Ice Hall

Related Stories

Firewind Return With 'Destiny Is Calling' Video

Iron Maiden Team With Arch Enemy For Legacy Of The Beast

News > Arch Enemy