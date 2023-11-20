Arch Enemy and In Flames Announce Rising From The North Coheadline Tour

(CSM) Arch Enemy and In Flames have announced that they will be teaming up next fall for a European co-headline tour titled the "Rising From The North", with special guest Soilwork.
Michael Amott (Arch Enemy) comments as follows: "What an insane Swedish Metal extravaganza across Europe in 2024! We share a lot of history with IN FLAMES and SOILWORK, going all the way back to the very early days of ARCH ENEMY. We're extremely stoked to be doing this special tour with our Swedish comrades - let's go!!!"
Anders Friden (In Flames) continues: "Couldn't be more excited to announce this tour. It's been a long time coming and we are finally back together again on stage with our friends in ARCH ENEMY and SOILWORK. We plan to bring you an unforgettable night of melody and mayhem! This is some of Sweden's finest - a tour you simply should not miss!!!"
Björn Strid (Soilwork) further adds: "Finally we can release the great news of one of the greatest tour line ups to hit the streets in at least a decade! We are super excited and we are pretty damn sure that this is a tour that a lot of people have been longing for. We go way back with both ARCH ENEMY and IN FLAMES, so prepare yourself for an absolute legendary Swedish melodic metal assault!"
3-Oct-2024: UK - Glasgow, O2 Academy
4-Oct-2024: UK - Manchester, Manchester Academy
5-Oct-2024: UK - Birmingham, O2 Academy
6-Oct-2024: UK - London, Hammersmith Apollo
8-Oct-2024: France - Paris, Olympia
9-Oct-2024: Luxembourg - Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal
11-Oct-2024: Germany - Hamburg, Sporthalle
12-Oct-2024: Germany - Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Hall
13-Oct-2024: Netherlands - Den Bosch, Mainstage
15-Oct-2024: Switzerland - Zurich, The Hall
16-Oct-2024: Italy - Milan, Alcatraz
18-Oct-2024: Germany - Stuttgart, Schleyer-Halle
19-Oct-2024: Germany - Frankfurt am Main, Jahrhunderthalle
20-Oct-2024: Germany - Munich, Zenith
22-Oct-2024: Austria - Vienna, Gasometer
23-Oct-2024: Hungary - Budapest, Barba Negra
25-Oct-2024: Czech Republic - Prague, Sportovni Hala Fortuna
26-Oct-2024: Germany - Dresden, Messe
27-Oct-2024: Germany - Berlin, Columbiahalle
29-Oct-2024: Norway - Oslo, Spektrum
31-Oct-2024: Sweden - Malmö, Malmo Arena
1-Nov-2024: Sweden - Gothenburg, Scandinavium
2-Nov-2024: Sweden - Stockholm, Hovet
3-Nov-2024: Sweden - Sundsvall, Nordichallen
5-Nov-2024: Finland - Helsinki, Ice Hall
