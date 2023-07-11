Meshuggah Recruit In Flames and Whitechapel For North American Tour

Tour poster

(Earsplit) Swedish metal icons Meshuggah will return to US and Canadian stages for a nineteen date tour this Fall! Produced by Live Nation, the journey will commence on November 21st in San Diego, California and run through December 16th in Laval, Quebec.

The tour marks the first time in five years that the band has played Canadian soil! Support will be provided by special guests In Flames and Whitechapel. The final show will also include the addition of Voivod!

Tickets: Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Artist presales beginning today at 11:00am ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, July 14th at 10:00am local time.

Presale: Citi is the official card of the Meshuggah tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today at 11:00am ET until Thursday, July 13th at 10:00pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. The artist presale will also begin today at 11:00am ET.

11/21/2023 SOMA - San Diego, CA

11/22/2023 Hard Rock Live Sacramento - Wheatland, CA

11/24/2023 Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

11/25/2023 Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC

11/27/2023 Midway Music Hall - Edmonton, AB

11/28/2023 Grey Eagle Event Centre - Calgary, AB

11/30/2023 Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

12/01/2023 The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus - Minneapolis, MN

12/02/2023 The Sylvee - Madison, WI

12/03/2023 GLC Live at 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

12/05/2023 The Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana - Gary, IN

12/06/2023 The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

12/08/2023 The Paramount - Huntington, NY

12/09/2023 MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

12/10/2023 The Wellmont Theater - Montclair, NJ

12/12/2023 Toyota Oakdale Theater - Wallingford, CT

12/14/2023 Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

12/15/2023 HISTORY - Toronto, ON

12/16/2023 Place Bell - Laval, QC w/ Voivod

Related Stories

Meshuggah Remaster 'ObZen' For 15th Anniversary

Meshuggah Limited Vinyl Edition Albums Coming This Friday

Meshuggah Light The Shortening Fuse With New Single

Meshuggah Stream New Song 'The Abysmal Eye'

More Meshuggah News