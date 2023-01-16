.

Saxon Share The Sensational Alex Harvey Band Cover

Published January 16, 2023

(New Ocean Media) British Heavy Metal legends Saxon unveil the first single, "The Faith Healer", from upcoming, "More Inspirations", set for release on March 24th via Silver Lining Music.

Following the release of Inspirations in 2021, More Inspirations is the second 'deep dish' serving of the influences which have fed the mighty Saxon's immensely successful 40+ year career. The first single is an astonishing take on The Sensational Alex Harvey Band's "The Faith Healer".

Frontman Biff Byford comments "We used to see The Sensational Alex Harvey band play this back in the day, they started the set with it, such a fantastic song and fantastic band... big influence!"

Watch "The Faith Healer", the "making of" video directed by Jay Shredder below:

