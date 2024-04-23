Saxon Share 'Witches Of Salem' Lyric Video

(Chipster) Saxon release the video for "Witches Of Salem", the forth single from the band's critically-acclaimed 24th studio album, Hell, Fire And Damnation - out now via Silver Lining Music.
Hell, Fire And Damnation is an album which sees Saxon investigate all areas of history and mystery amidst ten of their most confident and thunderously powerful songs yet. In "Witches Of Salem", lead singer and founding member Biff Byford, explores the unjust condemnation of the women victimized at the Salem witch trials and the sheer bigotry and mass hysteria prevalent at the time.
"This is an American story, but the witch trials started in Scotland, spread into England and across the sea to the colonies in America. Those poor women in Salem," explains Byford "they weren't 'witches' more than just unfortunate women really, blamed for everybody's ailments... whether your horse died, or the milk went sour, they blamed women. Maybe because they were jealous of them, or maybe it was because some guy had made some advances and she'd told him to piss-off, so he'd declare that she was a witch. And once a person was declared a witch, I don't think there was any way back from that; very few of them were found innocent."
