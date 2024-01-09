Uriah Heep and Saxon Announce Hell, Fire & Chaos Tour

Uriah Heep and NWOBHM legends Saxon have announced that they will be invading the U.S. spring to launch their coheadlining Hell, Fire & Chaos - The Best Of British Rock & Metal tour
New Ocean Media sent over these details: With almost 50 studio albums combined and numerous live records, selling multi-millions, this tour will truly be THE BEST OF BRITISH ROCK AND METAL! The tour is a 100% co-headline with both bands playing equal set lengths, with some cities Uriah Heep closing and others Saxon.
SAXON were formed in 1979 and became leaders in the NWOBHM movement alongside bands such as Iron Maiden and Def Leppard and inspiration to the likes of Metallica, Pantera, etc. Touring to support their 24th studio album Hell, Fire & Damnation, released on January 19th 2024, the band have continued to be at the top of their game throughout the years. Headlining many of the major rock festivals annually in Europe as well as an extensive touring commitment around the world, their massive and loyal fan base continues to grow and the band don't look as though they are slowing down at any point soon. Their setlist will consist of all the classic tracks such as Wheels Of Steel, 747 (Strangers in the Night), Strong Arm of the Law, Power and the Glory, Denim and Leather.
URIAH HEEP are currently into their 54th year and have never stopped! With a 25 studio albums catalog, the band are touring to support their 2023 release Chaos & Colour that has had rave reviews from both fans and media alike worldwide. As part of the "Big Four" in the 70's, which also included Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Deep Purple, Uriah Heep were pioneers in the hard rock field and an inspiration to many major touring and recording Artists still to this day. The band continue to tour around the world with 63 countries under their belt over the years. Having sold over 40 million records, fans old and new continue to flock to shows and festival appearances to experience the classic hits such as Easy Livin', Gypsy, Stealin', Sweet Lorraine and July Morning.
The Tour will take in the following cities with dates as follows:
Tuesday April 23rd Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Parker
Wednesday April 24th Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center
Thursday April 25th Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
Sunday April 28th Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
Tuesday April 30th Morgantown, WV - The Metropolitan Theatre
Wednesday May 1st Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
Thursday May 2nd Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak
Friday May 3rd Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center
Sunday May 5th Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues
Tuesday May 7th Long Island, NY - Patchogue Theatre
Wednesday May 8th Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
Friday May 10th Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley Arts
Saturday May 11th Cleveland, OH - TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic
Sunday May 12th Elkhart, IN - Lerner Theatre
Monday May 13th Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
Tuesday May 14th Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Thursday May 16th Marietta, OH - People's Bank Theatre
Friday May 17th Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
Saturday May 18th Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre
Sunday May 19th St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
Tuesday May 21st Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center
Wednesday May 22nd Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
Friday May 24th Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre
Saturday May 25th Wichita, KS - TempleLive at Scottish Rite Center
Wednesday May 29th Houston, TX - House Of Blues
Thursday May 30th San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Friday May 31st Dallas, TX - Glass Cactus
More Dates to be added!
