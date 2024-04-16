SiX By SiX Share 'The Mission' Video

(RAM) SiX By SiX, the progressive power trio comprising Ian Crichton (Saga), Nigel Glockler (Saxon) and Robert Berry (3.2), have released a video for their new track 'The Mission'.

Robert Berry comments of the track: "The Mission is the closing track on 'Beyond Shadowland' and a song that I am incredibly proud of. Propelled by Nigel's signature drumming and featuring Ian's extraordinary unique guitar stylings front and centre, the song is the perfect way to finish the 'Beyond Shadowland' journey, while hinting at the music that we still have ahead of us. On our last album, the closing track Save The Night proved to be our most popular song, so we're hoping to repeat the trick with The Mission!"

The band recently announced the release of their sophomore album 'Beyond Shadowland' on InsideOutMusic on April 26th, 2024. The band reconvened in Berry's own Soundtek Studios in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2023 to bend, shape, hammer and caress their diverse musical talents into 11 impressive new tracks.

With this album, they continue to define and build upon their unique melodic space, welding guitar-driven rock, metal and prog into a unique and powerful sonic setting.

SiX By SiX are also extremely pleased to announce their first ever live date, with the band taking to the stage at the ProgStock festival in the United States in October 2024 alongside Saga and a number of other bands.

