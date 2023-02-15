The Gaslight Anthem Announce Spring Headline Tour

(Big Hassle) The Gaslight Anthem is following last year's acclaimed return to action with a spring headline tour, highlighted by the band's first live shows in the Southern US since 2015.

Dates begin May 1 at Houston, TX's House of Blues and then continue through the month. Special guests include Oso Oso and Emily Wolfe. Artist presales begin Wednesday, February 15 at 10:00 am (local). Local/venue presales begin Thursday, February 16 at 10:00 am (local). All presales conclude Thursday, February 16 at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales begin Friday, February 17 at 10:00 am (local).

In addition, The Gaslight Anthem is set for a top-billed performance at Atlanta, GA's Shaky Knees Music Festival, set for Saturday, May 6. Additional live dates will be announced soon.

The Gaslight Anthem - US Tour 2023

MAY

1 - Houston, TX - House of Blues * +

2 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater +

3 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom +

6 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival ^

7 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall *

9 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution * +

10 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live * +

12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz * +

14 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium +

16 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte T

17 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live * +

19 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino * +

20 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Outer Harbor Site *

21 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Toyota Presents Oakdale * +

23 - Portland, ME - The State Theatre *

25 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center *

26 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount *

27 - LaFayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

* w / Special Guests Oso Oso

+ w/ Special Guest Emily Wolfe

^ Festival Appearance

