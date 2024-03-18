The Gaslight Anthem Share Teaser For New EP

(DawBell) The Gaslight Anthem has announced HISTORY BOOKS - SHORT STORIES, a new EP arriving Friday, March 22 on their own Rich Mahogany Recordings label via Thirty Tigers.

HISTORY BOOKS - SHORT STORIES collects four exclusive tracks including a brand new rendition of the longtime fan favorite, "Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts," and stripped-down acoustic performances of "Positive Charge" and "History Books," the original versions of which can be found on The Gaslight Anthem's acclaimed 2023 return to action, HISTORY BOOKS. The EP is heralded by today's premiere of the band's anthemic take on Billie Eilish's 3x RIAA Platinum-certified breakthrough single, "Ocean Eyes".

"I was driving my daughter to school and she played it for me on the way and I really took to the song," says The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon. "Then one day we were talking ideas for a cover with our friends and I said, wouldn't it be cool to do a heavier version of 'Ocean Eyes'? I tried it out and everybody loved the idea." Listen to a teaser clip below.

The Gaslight Anthem will celebrate HISTORY BOOKS - SHORT STORIES and much more with an eagerly awaited North American summer headline tour. The "HISTORY BOOKS TOUR" gets underway July 26 at Denver, CO's Mission Ballroom and then continues through a September 1 finale at Detroit, MI's The Fillmore Detroit. Support throughout comes from Joyce Manor with The Dirty Nil (July 26-August 11) and Pinkshift (August 13-September 1) joining on select dates.

In the meantime, The Gaslight Anthem is currently traveling on an epic EU/UK tour, including sold-out headline shows and a wide range of top-billed festival appearances into July, including a headline slot at 2000 Trees. In addition, the band will return to their home state of New Jersey to join Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Trey Anastasio Band, Norah Jones, and more at Asbury Park's sold-out Sea.Hear.Now Festival on Sunday, September 15.

MARCH

18 - Glasgow, UK - Academy * (SOLD OUT)

19 - Edinburgh, UK - O2 Academy Edinburgh *

21 - Sheffield, UK - Octagon Centre *

22 - Manchester, UK O2 Apollo * (SOLD OUT)

23 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall *

25 - London, UK - Roundhouse * (SOLD OUT)

26 - London, UK - Roundhouse * (SOLD OUT)

27 - London, UK - Roundhouse *

29 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre * (SOLD OUT)

30 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre *

JUNE

21 - Scheeßel, Germany - Hurricane Festival

22 - Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany - Southside Festival T

24 - Zagreb, Croatia - INmusic Festival

25 - Prague, Czechia - SaSaZu ^

26 - Nuremberg, Germany - Löwensaal ^ (SOLD OUT)

28 - Erfurt, Germany - Bandhaus Festival

29 - Münster, Germany - Vainstream Rockfest

30 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage ^

JULY

2 - Vienna, Austria - Arena Wien Open Air ^

4 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter

5-7 - Ewijk, Netherlands - Down The Rabbit Hole Festival

7 - Ferrara, Italy - Comfort Fest

10 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City ^

11 - Withington, UK - 2000 Trees Festival

13 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival



* w/ Special Guest Emily Wolfe

Festival Appearance

^ w/ Special Guest Spanish Love Songs

NORTH AMERICA TOUR

JULY

26 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

27 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

28 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House

30 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

31 - Forest Grove, OR - Grand Lodge Hotel and Property

AUGUST

2 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

3 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues - Anaheim

4 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

9 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

10 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

11 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues - Dallas

13 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

16 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage

18 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

20 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

21 - New York, NY - Central Park

23 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

24 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

25 - Toronto, ON - History

27 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

29 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed - Indoors

30 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

31 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club - The Rave Hall

SEPTEMBER

1 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

15 - Asbury Park, NJ - Sea.Hear.Now (SOLD OUT)

