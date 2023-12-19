The Gaslight Anthem Shared First New Song In Nine Years - 2023 In Review

(DawBell) The Gaslight Anthem Shared First New Song In Nine Years was a top 23 story of April 2023: The Gaslight Anthem return with their first new song in nine years, 'Positive Charge'. Produced and mixed by Peter Katis (The National, Interpol, Kurt Vile), 'Positive Charge' illuminates the band's triumphant return to music with a vigorous dose of rock and roll energy. Running wild with colossal guitar hooks partnered with frontman Brain Fallon's raspy yet weighty vocals, the track is a natural evolution of the band's signature heartland punk sound.

Speaking about the track, lead singer Brian Fallon says: "Positive Charge began as a message of joy to ourselves and to our audience. The central theme is about looking at the things you've come through and feeling like you want to go ahead with an open heart toward the future, believing that the best years are not behind any of us and the good we have is worth something."

After announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2015, The Gaslight Anthem reunited in 2018 for a series of concerts (including the band's biggest ever UK show to date at London's OVO Arena Wembley) to promote the release of The '59 Sound Sessions, a nine-track set featuring rare and previously unreleased songs recorded in the months before the group headed into the studio to cut 2008's The '59 Sound. The band announced their full-time reunion in 2022 with plans to tour and record their upcoming sixth album.

Related Stories

The Gaslight Anthem Rock CBS Saturday Morning

The Gaslight Anthem Deliver History Books With Halloween Themed 'Spider Bites' Video

The Gaslight Anthem Deliver 'Autumn

The Gaslight Anthem Stream New Single 'Little Fires'

News > The Gaslight Anthem