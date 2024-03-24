The Gaslight Anthem Release 'HISTORY BOOKS - SHORT STORIES' EP

(Big Hassle Media) The Gaslight Anthem has released HISTORY BOOKS - SHORT STORIES, a new EP via their own Rich Mahogany Recordings label via Thirty Tigers. The EP was produced by Butch Walker, and collects four exclusive tracks including the band's anthemic take on Billie Eilish's 3x RIAA Platinum-certified breakthrough single, "Ocean Eyes," as well as a brand new rendition of the longtime fan favorite, "Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts," and stripped-down acoustic performances of "Positive Charge" and "History Books," the original versions of which can be found on The Gaslight Anthem's acclaimed 2023 return to action, HISTORY BOOKS.

"We had an idea after we finished recording the album to record some acoustic versions of History Books and Positive Charge," says Brian Fallon. "Then at the same time, I had been listening to this Billie Eilish song my daughter showed me on the way to school one morning called 'Ocean Eyes' and I thought, 'hey that would be a great song for The Gaslight Anthem to cover.' I really enjoyed diving into this song and now I am a Billie Eilish fan.

"Then we decided that it was time to update one of our very favorite songs 'Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts.' We had been messing with some of the location names to be more current - seems like real estate on Cookman Ave is all office buildings and condos for very very rich people, maybe not the neighbors for me. So we updated a few choice Jersey locations - not to replace the old version, just more of a current look."

The Gaslight Anthem will celebrate HISTORY BOOKS - SHORT STORIES and much more with an eagerly awaited North American summer headline tour. The "HISTORY BOOKS TOUR" gets underway July 26 at Denver, CO's Mission Ballroom and then continues through a September 1 finale at Detroit, MI's The Fillmore Detroit. Support throughout comes from Joyce Manor with The Dirty Nil (July 26-August 11) and Pinkshift (August 13-September 1) joining on select dates.

