Depeche Mode Add Fall Leg to North American Memento Mori Tour

() Depeche Mode have added a new Fall leg of North American tour dates to the Memento Mori Tour, which will support Memento Mori, their forthcoming studio album due out March 24. With the addition of these 29 new shows, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees will now set out on a colossal 75-date tour - their 19th tour and their first in over five years.

The Live Nation-presented tour begins March 23 with a limited North American run featuring stops at New York's Madison Square Garden, Chicago's United Center, and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. The band will then embark on their European stadium tour on May 16, with noted stops including the Stade de France in Paris, Berlin's Olympic Stadium, Milan's San Siro Stadium, and London's Twickenham Stadium.

Following the end of the European summer run, the newly added tour dates bring the band back to North America in the fall, with the tour stopping in Mexico City at Foro Sol before returning to the US and Canada. Newly announced tour stops include Austin's Moody Center, Vancouver's Rogers Arena, additional New York City shows at Madison Square Garden and Barclay's Center, Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena and more, and concluding with a multi-night run in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum and Crypto.com Arena.

Pre-sales will kick off with a Fan Pre-sale on Tuesday, February 21, with the general public on sale beginning Friday, February 24 at 10am local time. For further information on the tour routing and ticket on-sale dates, please visit depechemode.com. The full listing of dates, cities and venues is also below. On the Memento Mori Tour, the band will once again be partnering with luxury watchmaker Hublot to support charity endeavors tied to the tour.

Memento Mori World Tour 2023 - Leg One

March 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

March 25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

March 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

March 30 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

April 2 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

April 5 - Chicago, IL - United Center

April 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

April 9 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

April 12 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

April 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

May 16 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

May 18 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

May 20 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis Antwerpen

May 23 - Stockholm, SE - Friends Arena

May 26 - Leipzig, DE - Leipziger Festwiese

May 28 - Bratislava, SK - Národný Futbalový Štadión

May 31 - Bordeaux, FR - Matmut Atlantique

June 2 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Festival

June 4 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 6 - Dusseldorf, DE - Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 9 - Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound Festival

June 11 - Bern, CH - Stadion Wankdorf

June 14 - Dublin, IE - Malahide Castle

June 17 - London, UK - Twickenham Stadium

June 20 - Munich, DE - Olympiastadion

June 22 - Lille, FR - Stade Pierre Mauroy

June 24 - Paris, FR - Stade de France

June 27 - Copenhagen, DK - Parken

June 29 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park

July 1 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park

July 4 - Lyon, FR - Groupama Stadium

July 7 - Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion

July 9 - Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion

July 12 - Rome, IT - Stadio Olympico

July 14 - Milan, IT - San Siro

July 16 - Bologna, IT - Stadio Renato Dall'Ara

July 21 - Klagenfurt, AT - Wörthersee Stadion '

July 23 - Zagreb, HR - Arena Zagreb

July 26 - Bucharest, RO - Arena Națională

July 28 - Budapest, HU - Puskás Aréna

July 30 - Prague, CZ - Letňany Airport

August 2 - Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy

August 4 - Krakow, PL - Tauron Arena

August 6 - Tallinn, EE - Tallinna Lauluväljak

August 8 - Helsinki, FI - Kaisaniemen Puisto

August 11 - Oslo, NO - Telenor Arena

- New dates just added -

September 21 - Mexico City, MX - Foro Sol

September 29 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

October 1 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

October 4 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

October 7 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

October 10 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

October 12 - Miami, FL - Miami-Dade Arena

October 19 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

October 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

October 23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

October 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

October 28 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

October 31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

November 3 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

November 5 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

November 8 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

November 10 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

November 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

November 16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

November 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

November 21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

November 24 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

November 26 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

November 28 - Portland, OR - MODA Center

December 1 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

December 3 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

December 6 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

December 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

December 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena





