Paul McCartney's 1970s Era Focus Of Man On The Run Documentary

(Nasty Little Man) MPL and Polygram Entertainment, the film and television division of Universal Music Group, today announced a feature documentary that explores Paul McCartney's extraordinary life following the breakup of The Beatles and how the love he shared with Linda McCartney influenced a journey that would lead to the formation of Wings and more of the greatest music ever created.

The film, drawing on unprecedented access to a never-before-seen archive of Paul and Linda's home videos and photos, as well as new interviews, will be directed by Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom, Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Won't You Be My Neighbor), with producers Michele Anthony, David Blackman, Neville, Caitrin Rogers and Scott Rodger and Ben Chappell from MPL. MAN ON THE RUN is fully financed by MPL & Polygram Entertainment and presented and produced by MPL, Polygram Entertainment and Tremolo Productions.

MAN ON THE RUN begins with Paul McCartney navigating the aftermath of the break-up of The Beatles, facing down myriad challenges while creating new music that would ultimately become the defining soundtrack of a new decade.

The documentary chronicles the arc of Paul's peerless solo career: From the one-man-band lo-fi recording prototype of his self-titled solo debut, to the pastoral bliss of RAM, to the formation of Wings and its classic albums including Band On The Run, Venus And Mars, At The Speed Of Sound, Wings Over America, London Town and more. The result is an intimate and personal behind the scenes account of how Paul progressed from The Beatles' 1966 retirement from live concerts to the Wings tours that would set the standard for 1970s arena rock shows.

Overall, MAN ON THE RUN is the definitive document of Paul's emergence from the dissolution of the world's biggest band, and his triumphant creation of a second decade of musical milestones-a brilliant and prolific stretch that gave us "Maybe I'm Amazed," "Another Day," "Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey," "Hi, Hi, Hi," "My Love," "Live And Let Die," "Band On The Run," "Jet," "Junior's Farm," "Listen To What The Man Said," "Silly Love Songs," "Let 'Em In," "Mull Of Kintyre," "With A Little Luck," "Goodnight Tonight" and so many more. It's a unique and in-depth look into a crucial period in the singular life of one of history's most important recording artists, songwriters and performers.

From Academy Award-winning director Morgan Neville, comes MAN ON THE RUN, a documentary with unprecedented access to never-before-seen archive and new interviews, which will provide an intimate look at the life and music of Paul McCartney in the aftermath of The Beatles.

Michele Anthony: "At its heart, this is a story of Linda and Paul's enduring love and an artist finding his own voice after being in the most historic music group ever. Our film traces one of the most incredibly creative periods of Paul's life which spawned a vital and legendary body of work that continues to impact people and culture in every corner of the globe. We are honored to present this story with unprecedented access to a treasure trove of material from Paul and Linda's personal archive."

Morgan Neville: "As a lifelong obsessive of all things McCartney, I've always felt that the 1970s were the great under-examined part of his story. I'm thrilled to have the chance to explore and reappraise this crucial moment in a great artist's life and work."

