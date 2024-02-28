Paul McCartney Says 'WTF' To Foreigner Not Being In Rock Hall

(Vanessa Menkes Communications) Mark Ronson appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, February 26th and shared an exclusive reveal of Paul McCartney's NSFW call for Foreigner to be inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Ronson chatted with Jimmy about his campaign to get stepdad MIck Jones's band Foreigner inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024, noting that he had put together a compilation video of famous friends sharing support for the band.

"We decided to go all out this year and really try and get Foreigner on the ballot for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," he said. "I called in some favors. So there's some people I've met along the way making music myself that I knew were fans of Foreigner, like Jack Black and Dave Grohl and Slash."

Among submissions were one by Beatles rocker Paul McCartney who filmed himself saying: "Foreigner not in the Hall of Fame? What the f-k?" . Check out the clip below:

