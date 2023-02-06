Singled Out: Until The Sun's Hell of a Thing

Phoenix blues-rockers Until The Sun tell us about the song "Hell Of A Thing" from their live album, "A Night At The Rhythm Room." Here is the story:

Hell of a Thing is one of our slow blues songs that we recorded on our live album, A Night at the Rhythm Room. When we first formed Until the Sun, we had been writing mostly rock songs up until that point, which offer a lot more space to articulate complex ideas. In a way, the blues is a simplistic form of music. In a slow blues song, typically, you sing a line, repeat the line, and then sing a different line where the last word rhymes.

Unfortunately, that gives you about two sentences to get your idea across before the progression starts over. I found out quickly, though blues may seem simple on the surface, if you are going to write a good blues song, you have an extremely small window to make an impactful, profound or witty point.

Hell of a Thing tells a story about a long term romantic relationship where one person has changed so much over time that their personality is unrecognizable to the one who fell in love with them, and all they can do is mourn for the loss of the person they once knew, even though they are standing right in front of them.

