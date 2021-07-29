Singled Out: Flight Club's High Roller

Flight Club are releasing debut album "Until The Sun Downs" this week and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the latest single "High Roller". Here is the story:
When we went into the studio we probably had over 30 demos or ideas we had previously started toying with. A big thing for me was trying to push ourselves and try out new tones and styles that we had been listening to forever but didn't have the scope to explore them in our shorter releases. A majority of our previously released work focused on high gain guitars and high energy drums. The vocals were punchy and in your face. "High Roller" was our attempt to slow things down, mellow out a bit, and play something an audience could dance with.
It all starts with a bassline. A melody that sets the stage for the listener. Our goal was to write a song that takes you back to your last late night out. A verse with the creeping anticipation to match the journey to the first bar/apartment/venue. Slowly building tension with the suspense of who you might meet or what you might do. Tip-toeing into the pre-choruses brings on the feeling of arrival. The side eyes and glances as you enter the room. The last nervous steps up to their bedroom. The last breath before you jump.
Once you land in the chorus, everything comes full swing. The full band kicks in and I can feel the crowded rooms I wrote about while we play it. The lyrics dance around the idea that for better or for worse, it's all just temporary.
This song takes me back to all the nights I spent with new friends or in new cities. The feeling of the unexpected, letting go, and letting the night take you where it takes you.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
