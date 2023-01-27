.

Atreyu Take A Swim With 'Drowning' Video

Published 01-27-2023

Atreyu Take A Swim With 'Drowning' Video Video still

(The Syndicate) Atreyu have released a brand new single called "Drowning". The accompanying video will have you running for the local pool to shake off those existential blues

The track delivers massive breakdowns, catchy hooks, and soaring performances. The cathartic subject matter sees the group battling through individual struggles with depression and feeling overwhelmed by life itself, but ultimately finding healing from the honest expression of those feelings.

Commenting on the meaning behind "Drowning," the band shares, "To the five of us, this song is audio anti-depressants. Much like everyone does, the five of us have experienced waves of depression, anxiety, and fear in vastly different ways.

"This song is about feeling buried. We have found comfort in simply communicating those feelings with each other, and hope you will arrive in a similar place when listening. This song is for all of us."

After touring heavily in North America for the last two years in support of their latest album Baptize, Atreyu will kick off their European and UK trek with Bullet For My Valentine and Jinjer on Sunday, January 29.

UK + EUROPE DATES:
Jan 29 - Cologne, Germany @ Palladium Cologne
Jan 31 - Paris, France @ L'Olympia
Feb 01 - Tilburg, Netherlands @ Poppodium 013
Feb 03 - Warsaw, Poland @ Klub Stodola
Feb 04 - Hambrug, Germany @ Sporthalle Hamburg
Feb 05 - Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall
Feb 08 - Munich, Germany @ Zenith
Feb 09 - Karlín, Czechia@ Forum Karlín
Feb 10 - Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra
Feb 11 - Zagreb, Croatia @ Tvornica Kulture
Feb 13 - Dübendorf, Switzerland @ The Hall
Feb 14 - Milan, Italy @ Alctraz
Feb 16 - Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
Feb 17 - Madrid, Spain @ Sala Riviera
Feb 18 - Lisboa, Portugal @ Altice Arena
Feb 21 - Ramonville-St-Agne, France @ Le Bikini
Feb 22 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal
Feb 23 - Offenbach Am Main, Germany @ Stadthalle Offenbach
Feb 26 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
Feb 27 - Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange
Feb 28 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol
Mar 01 - Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool University Mountford Hall
Mar 03 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ O2 City Hall Newcastle
Mar 04 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
Mar 06 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
Mar 07 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
Mar 08 - Southampton, UK@ O2 Guildhall Southampton
Mar 10 - Swansea, UK @ Swansea Arena | Arena Abertawe
Mar 11 - London, UK @ Roundhouse


Related Stories
Atreyu Take A Swim With 'Drowning' Video

Atreyu Plan Special 'Suicide Notes and Butterfly Kisses' Anniversary Reissues

Mudvayne, Atreyu, Crown The Empire and Afterlife Added To VARGOS Lineup

Atreyu Recruit Crown the Empire, Tetrarch, More For Fall Tour

Atreyu Recruit All-Star List Of Friends For 'Catastrophe' Video

More Atreyu News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

KISS Releasing Historic Live Recording- Luke Combs Shares 'Growin' Up and Gettin' Old'- Queen Revisit Live Aid Rehearsals- more

Ozzy Osbourne Super Bowl Ad Appearance Previewed- David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of 'Mustang Sally'- Ghost Recruit Def Leppard's Joe Elliott- more

Metallica To Premiere New Album '72 Seasons' At Movie Theaters- Motley Crue First Rehearsal With John 5 Was 'Epic'- Foo Fighters Replace Pantera- more

Pantera Removed From Two Leading Music Festivals- Brendon Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Break Up- Motorhead- Motley Crue- more

advertisement

Reviews

GETSOME! - Nothing Personal of Course

Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters

Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols

Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2

Latest News

KISS Releasing Historic Live Recording

Luke Combs Shares 'Growin' Up and Gettin' Old' To Announce New Album

Walk off the Earth Deliver 'My Stupid Heart'

Atreyu Take A Swim With 'Drowning' Video

Queen Revisit Live Aid Rehearsals On The Greatest

Green Day Stream Expanded Nimrod 25th Anniversary Reissue

Young The Giant And Milky Chance Announce North American Tour

Singled Out: The Crystal Casino Band's City That Sleeps

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 2023 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.