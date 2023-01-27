Atreyu Take A Swim With 'Drowning' Video

Atreyu have released a brand new single called "Drowning". The accompanying video will have you running for the local pool to shake off those existential blues



The track delivers massive breakdowns, catchy hooks, and soaring performances. The cathartic subject matter sees the group battling through individual struggles with depression and feeling overwhelmed by life itself, but ultimately finding healing from the honest expression of those feelings.



Commenting on the meaning behind "Drowning," the band shares, "To the five of us, this song is audio anti-depressants. Much like everyone does, the five of us have experienced waves of depression, anxiety, and fear in vastly different ways.

"This song is about feeling buried. We have found comfort in simply communicating those feelings with each other, and hope you will arrive in a similar place when listening. This song is for all of us."



After touring heavily in North America for the last two years in support of their latest album Baptize, Atreyu will kick off their European and UK trek with Bullet For My Valentine and Jinjer on Sunday, January 29.



UK + EUROPE DATES:

Jan 29 - Cologne, Germany @ Palladium Cologne

Jan 31 - Paris, France @ L'Olympia

Feb 01 - Tilburg, Netherlands @ Poppodium 013

Feb 03 - Warsaw, Poland @ Klub Stodola

Feb 04 - Hambrug, Germany @ Sporthalle Hamburg

Feb 05 - Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

Feb 08 - Munich, Germany @ Zenith

Feb 09 - Karlín, Czechia@ Forum Karlín

Feb 10 - Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra

Feb 11 - Zagreb, Croatia @ Tvornica Kulture

Feb 13 - Dübendorf, Switzerland @ The Hall

Feb 14 - Milan, Italy @ Alctraz

Feb 16 - Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

Feb 17 - Madrid, Spain @ Sala Riviera

Feb 18 - Lisboa, Portugal @ Altice Arena

Feb 21 - Ramonville-St-Agne, France @ Le Bikini

Feb 22 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

Feb 23 - Offenbach Am Main, Germany @ Stadthalle Offenbach

Feb 26 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

Feb 27 - Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange

Feb 28 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

Mar 01 - Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool University Mountford Hall

Mar 03 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ O2 City Hall Newcastle

Mar 04 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

Mar 06 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

Mar 07 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

Mar 08 - Southampton, UK@ O2 Guildhall Southampton

Mar 10 - Swansea, UK @ Swansea Arena | Arena Abertawe

Mar 11 - London, UK @ Roundhouse





