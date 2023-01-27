Atreyu Take A Swim With 'Drowning' Video
(The Syndicate) Atreyu have released a brand new single called "Drowning". The accompanying video will have you running for the local pool to shake off those existential blues
The track delivers massive breakdowns, catchy hooks, and soaring performances. The cathartic subject matter sees the group battling through individual struggles with depression and feeling overwhelmed by life itself, but ultimately finding healing from the honest expression of those feelings.
Commenting on the meaning behind "Drowning," the band shares, "To the five of us, this song is audio anti-depressants. Much like everyone does, the five of us have experienced waves of depression, anxiety, and fear in vastly different ways.
"This song is about feeling buried. We have found comfort in simply communicating those feelings with each other, and hope you will arrive in a similar place when listening. This song is for all of us."
After touring heavily in North America for the last two years in support of their latest album Baptize, Atreyu will kick off their European and UK trek with Bullet For My Valentine and Jinjer on Sunday, January 29.
UK + EUROPE DATES:
Jan 29 - Cologne, Germany @ Palladium Cologne
Jan 31 - Paris, France @ L'Olympia
Feb 01 - Tilburg, Netherlands @ Poppodium 013
Feb 03 - Warsaw, Poland @ Klub Stodola
Feb 04 - Hambrug, Germany @ Sporthalle Hamburg
Feb 05 - Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall
Feb 08 - Munich, Germany @ Zenith
Feb 09 - Karlín, Czechia@ Forum Karlín
Feb 10 - Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra
Feb 11 - Zagreb, Croatia @ Tvornica Kulture
Feb 13 - Dübendorf, Switzerland @ The Hall
Feb 14 - Milan, Italy @ Alctraz
Feb 16 - Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
Feb 17 - Madrid, Spain @ Sala Riviera
Feb 18 - Lisboa, Portugal @ Altice Arena
Feb 21 - Ramonville-St-Agne, France @ Le Bikini
Feb 22 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal
Feb 23 - Offenbach Am Main, Germany @ Stadthalle Offenbach
Feb 26 - Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
Feb 27 - Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange
Feb 28 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol
Mar 01 - Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool University Mountford Hall
Mar 03 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ O2 City Hall Newcastle
Mar 04 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
Mar 06 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
Mar 07 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
Mar 08 - Southampton, UK@ O2 Guildhall Southampton
Mar 10 - Swansea, UK @ Swansea Arena | Arena Abertawe
Mar 11 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
