Atreyu Announce The Beautiful Dark of Life Album

(The Syndicate) Atreyu announces the final chapter of their three-part EP series and ninth studio album, The Beautiful Dark of Life, due December 8 via Spinefarm. The double LP will be available in multiple colors on vinyl and CD .

The 15-track journey includes music from The Hope Of A Spark - the feeling of being at the very bottom, The Moment You Find Your Flame - following the glimmer of hope, and A Torch In The Dark - finding yourself, and your purpose.

"'The Beautiful Dark Of Life' is the journey we are all on," said frontman Brandon Saller. "It is the journey we have taken the audience on through the three EPs: the highs, lows, and lessons of life. And much like living through them, you don't gain a full understanding of what it all means without the whole picture. This album is that picture."

"We wanted each EP to have its own space to exist, for every song to find its audience and connect with people in its own right. But then when those songs are later collected together in the shape of the album, it will be an 'A-ha!' moment where we hope people will rediscover them in a new light, and find something in them all over again," said the bassist/vocalist, Porter McKnight.

The album features sonic numbers that touch every corner of the heavy music sphere - from metal to punk and alternative, via '80s classic rock and with shades of industrial, hip-hop, and unashamed pop - speaking more than ever to a generation of music fans who care little for the traditional constraints of genre.

Through the expression of deeply personal feelings and emotions, the album is soul-baring and empathetic and offers escapism, and empowerment through songs that speak openly about anxiety, depression, self-belief, love, and identity that includes three new songs, "Dancing With My Demons," "Insomnia" and the title track.

"I was walking with my young daughter one day when we went under a bridge," said Saller. "She pointed at something and said, 'Daddy, what's that?' I told her, 'That's a shadow, honey.' And she turned to me and said, 'Shadows are the beautiful dark of life,'" in discussing the album title.

"These songs are the culmination of our entire artistic endeavors," McKnight attests. "It's everything we've learned as humans, everything we've ingested as musicians and everything we've experienced in this lifetime. It is ATREYU unleashed."

The Beautiful Dark of Life Tracklisting:

Drowning

Insomnia

Capital F

God/Devil

Watch Me Burn

Good Enough

Dancing with My Demons

Gone

I Don't Wanna Die

Immortal

(i)

Death or Glory

Forevermore

Come Down

The Beautiful Dark of Life

Related Stories

Atreyu Release Final Installment Of EP Triology and 'Forevermore' Video

Dead Icarus Share 'So I Set Myself On Fire' Video

Atreyu Share New Song To Announce Final Installment Of Three-Part EP Series

Former Atreyu Singer Releases New Dead Icarus Video

News > Atreyu