Atreyu Conclude EP Trilogy With 'The Beautiful Dark Of Life' Release

(The Syndicate) Atreyu releases the final phase of their EP trilogy with the release of their new album, The Beautiful Dark of Life that includes three new songs via Spinefarm.

The concept is an emotional journey through three distinct phases accompanying the three EPs-capturing the essence of despair on The Hope Of A Spark, the pursuit of hope on The Moment You Find Your Flame and the triumphant self-discovery and purpose on A Torch In The Dark.

The Beautiful Dark of Life features sonic numbers that touch every corner of the heavy music sphere - from metal to punk and alternative, via '80s classic rock and with shades of industrial, hip-hop, and unashamed pop - speaking more than ever to a generation of music fans who care little for the traditional constraints of genre.

Through the expression of deeply personal feelings and emotions, the album is soul-baring and empathetic and offers escapism, and empowerment through songs that speak openly about anxiety, depression, self-belief, love, and identity that includes three new songs, "Dancing With My Demons," "Insomnia" and the title track.

"'The Beautiful Dark Of Life' is the journey we are all on," said frontman Brandon Saller. "It is the journey we have taken the audience on through the three EPs: the highs, lows, and lessons of life. And much like living through them, you don't gain a full understanding of what it all means without the whole picture. This album is that picture."

"We wanted each EP to have its own space to exist, for every song to find its audience and connect with people in its own right. But then when those songs are later collected together in the shape of the album, it will be an 'A-ha!' moment where we hope people will rediscover them in a new light, and find something in them all over again," said the bassist/vocalist, Porter McKnight.

"I was walking with my young daughter one day when we went under a bridge," said Saller. "She pointed at something and said, 'Daddy, what's that?' I told her, 'That's a shadow, honey.' And she turned to me and said, 'Shadows are the beautiful dark of life,'" in discussing the album title.

Related Stories

Atreyu 'Come Down' With New Video

Atreyu Announce The Beautiful Dark of Life Album

Atreyu Release Final Installment Of EP Triology and 'Forevermore' Video

Dead Icarus Share 'So I Set Myself On Fire' Video

News > Atreyu